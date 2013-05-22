FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar briefly extends gains after Fed meeting minutes
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2013 / 6:12 PM / in 4 years

Dollar briefly extends gains after Fed meeting minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - The dollar briefly extended its gains against the euro and yen on Wednesday after the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting showed policymakers earlier this month wanted to see more evidence that the economy was recovering before shifting toward a tapering of the central bank’s bond purchase program.

The euro hit a session low of $1.2839, according to Reuters data, and was last trading at $1.2854, down 0.4 percent on the day. Before the release of the Fed minutes, the euro traded around $1.2860.

The dollar rose to 103.56 yen after the minutes, compared with $103.39 earlier. It later pared those gains to trade at 103.37 yen, up 0.9 percent on the day.

The dollar rallied sharply on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman stoked speculation the U.S. central bank could begin slowing its asset buying in the coming months.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.