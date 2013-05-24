FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar extends losses vs yen, on pace for worst week in 3 years
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2013 / 6:21 PM / 4 years ago

Dollar extends losses vs yen, on pace for worst week in 3 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - The dollar extended its declines against the yen in afternoon trade on Friday and was on track for its biggest weekly loss in three years against the Japanese currency.

The dollar fell to 100.68 yen, a two-week low, according to Reuters data. It was last down 1.2 percent at 100.80 yen.

A spike in volatility in Japanese stocks, weak Chinese economic data and speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve may be close to tapering its asset purchases spurred traders to the safe-haven yen.

The euro fell 1.3 percent to 130.31 yen.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.