FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar rises to session high vs yen after U.S. consumer data
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 28, 2013 / 2:11 PM / in 4 years

Dollar rises to session high vs yen after U.S. consumer data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - The dollar extended its gains versus the yen on Tuesday, hitting a session peak after data showed U.S. consumer confidence strengthened in May to its highest in more than five years.

The dollar rose as high as 102.42 yen, according to Reuters data, and was last at 102.39 yen, up 1.5 percent on the day. Before the release of the data, the dollar was at 102.24 yen.

The euro fell to $1.2899 after the data, from $1.2913 earlier, before bouncing back to $1.2911, down 0.1 percent on the day.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.