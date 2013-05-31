FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar falls to session low versus yen after U.S. data
May 31, 2013 / 12:41 PM / in 4 years

Dollar falls to session low versus yen after U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - The dollar extended its declines against the yen to hit a session low on Friday after data showed U.S. consumer spending fell in April for the first time in almost a year and inflation pressures were subdued.

The dollar fell as low as 100.23 yen, according to Reuters data, and was last at 100.34 yen, down 0.4 percent on the day. Before the release of the data, the dollar was at 100.45 yen.

The euro trimmed its losses against the dollar after the data. It last traded at $1.3011, down 0.3 percent on the day, compared with $1.2995 earlier.

