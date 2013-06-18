FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro briefly extends gains vs dollar after U.S. data
June 18, 2013 / 12:41 PM / in 4 years

Euro briefly extends gains vs dollar after U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - The euro briefly extended its gains versus the dollar while the dollar hit a session peak versus the yen on Tuesday after data showed U.S. housing starts rose less than expected and consumer prices climbed in May.

The euro rose as high as $1.3398 after the data, matching the previous session high, before paring back to $1.3376, up 0.1 percent on the day.

The dollar hit a session high versus the yen of 95.53 after the data release and was last at 95.43 yen, up 1 percent on the day.

