Euro briefly extends gains vs dollar after U.S. data

NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - The euro briefly extended its gains versus the dollar while the dollar hit a session peak versus the yen on Tuesday after data showed U.S. housing starts rose less than expected and consumer prices climbed in May.

The euro rose as high as $1.3398 after the data, matching the previous session high, before paring back to $1.3376, up 0.1 percent on the day.

The dollar hit a session high versus the yen of 95.53 after the data release and was last at 95.43 yen, up 1 percent on the day.