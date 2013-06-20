FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar pares gains vs euro, yen after U.S. data
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2013 / 12:41 PM / 4 years ago

Dollar pares gains vs euro, yen after U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - The dollar trimmed its gains versus the euro and yen on Thursday after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose more than expected last week.

The euro last traded at $1.3216, still down 0.6 percent on the day. Before the release of the data, the euro was at $1.3196.

The dollar last traded at 97.60 yen compared with 97.82 earlier, though it was still up 1.2 percent on the day.

The dollar rallied broadly after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday signaled it would begin to withdraw stimulus this year as the economy improves.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.