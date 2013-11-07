FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar rallies to session highs vs euro, yen after U.S. data
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2013 / 1:41 PM / 4 years ago

Dollar rallies to session highs vs euro, yen after U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to session highs on Thursday against the euro and yen after data showed the U.S. economy grew more than forecast in the third quarter and jobless claims fell in the latest week.

The euro fell as low as $1.3304, according to Reuters data, compared with $1.3362 earlier. It was last at $1.3306, down 1.5 percent on the day.

The euro also sold off after the European Central Bank unexpectedly cut interest rates.

The dollar rose as high as 99.31 yen, up 0.7 percent on the day, compared with 98.75 before the data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.