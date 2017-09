NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The dollar jumped to session highs against the euro and yen on Friday after data showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in November and the jobless rate fell to a five-year low of 7.0 percent.

The euro fell to $1.3629 after the data from $1.3663 earlier. It was last at $1.3632, down 0.3 percent on the day.

The dollar rose 102.73 yen from 102.24 yen. It last traded up 0.8 percent at 102.61 yen.