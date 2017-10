LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to an 11-month high against the yen and a one-month peak against the Swiss franc on Wednesday, boosted by higher U.S. Treasury yields after a modest brightening of the Federal Reserve’s economic forecasts.

The dollar rose 0.6 percent on the day to 83.41 yen on trading platform EBS, its highest level since April 2011. The greenback also climbed 0.4 percent against the Swiss franc to 0.9276 francs.