Dollar index rises to 4-month high

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a four-month high against a basket of currencies on Thursday as worries about the possibility that Greece could exit the euro pushed investors towards the perceived safety of the U.S. currency.

The dollar index rose to 81.579, its strongest since mid-January.

The gains came as the euro fell to $1.26867 on EBS trading platform, only just above a four-month low of $1.2681. Sterling also lost nearly half a percent on the day to hit a one-month low of $1.5840.