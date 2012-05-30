FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Euro falls to 2-yr low vs dollar, 4-mth low vs yen
May 30, 2012 / 7:26 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-Euro falls to 2-yr low vs dollar, 4-mth low vs yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Worries about Spain’s struggling banking sector pushed the euro to its lowest in two years against the dollar on Wednesday, helping the safe-haven U.S. currency hit a 20-month high against a basket of currencies.

The euro fell to $1.2452 against the dollar, according to EBS data, its lowest since July 2010, stopping just short of a reported options barrier at $1.2450.

It also fell to a four-month low against the yen of 98.81 yen, EBS data showed.

The dollar index rose as high as 82.669 while the dollar also hit a 15-month high against the Swiss franc of 0.96461 francs on EBS.

Sterling also fell to a four-month low against the dollar of $1.5578, dropping below a reported options barrier at $1.5600.

