Dollar rises to 7-1/2 month high versus currency basket

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to its highest in seven and a half month high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, buoyed by its rise to a four-month peak against a troubled euro.

The dollar index rose to 83.171, marking its strongest since early August last year.

Its gains came as the euro dropped below a reported options barrier at $1.2800 to hit a low of $1.2789, its weakest since late November.

The dollar also rose against sterling in the wake of weaker-than-expected UK current account numbers.