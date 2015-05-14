Euro jumps past $1.14 as U.S. economic worries grow

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - The dollar weakened broadly in Europe on Thursday, signs that a slowdown in the U.S. economy at the start of this year was stretching into the second quarter sending it past $1.14 per euro for the first time since February.

The U.S. currency also fell to a two-week low below 119 yen and a six-month low against a resurgent British pound of $1.5789.

By GMT 0814 the euro was up 0.6 percent at $1.14285. The dollar index fell 0.5 percent to 93.196, its lowest since the launch of euro zone quantitative easing in January. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Marius Zaharia)