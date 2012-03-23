FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar at 3-week lows vs euro, Swiss franc
March 23, 2012 / 9:21 AM / in 6 years

Dollar at 3-week lows vs euro, Swiss franc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to three-week lows versus the euro and the Swiss franc on Friday as traders cited stop-loss sell orders being triggered on the dollar’s break of technical support against a basket of currencies.

The euro rose to $1.3294 on trading platform EBS, its highest since March 2, to trade with gains of around 0.7 percent for the day. The dollar fell to 0.90665 francs, also its lowest since March 2, to trade down 0.6 percent on the day.

The dollar-index hit a two-week low of 79.214 after breaking below its 100-day moving average, which traders said had triggered a raft of stop-loss sell orders in the greenback against other major currencies.

