Euro rises to 4-week high versus soft dollar
#Market News
March 27, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 6 years ago

Euro rises to 4-week high versus soft dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - The euro rose to a four-week high versus a broadly weaker dollar on Tuesday as dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke weighed on the U.S. currency and as stop-loss buy orders were triggered in the common currency.

The euro rose to $1.33857 on trading platform EBS to trade up around 0.2 percent for the day after traders said stop-losses were triggered through Monday’s high of $1.3368.

The dollar also fell to a four-week low versus a basket of currencies of 78.77 to trade down around 0.25 percent for the day.

