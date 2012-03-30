FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar index falls to one-month low
March 30, 2012 / 7:05 AM / 6 years ago

Dollar index falls to one-month low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a one-month low against a basket of currencies on Friday, dragged down by heavy selling against sterling and extending losses from earlier in the week following dovish comments on U.S. monetary policy and softer economic data.

The dollar index fell to 78.727, its lowest level since March 2. The U.S. currency came under pressure as sterling hit its highest level in 4-1/2 months.

The greenback also hit a one-month low against the Swiss franc, falling around 0.5 percent on the day to 0.9009 francs on trading platform EBS.

