Euro, Swiss franc rise to 3-week high versus dollar
April 25, 2012 / 9:20 AM / 5 years ago

Euro, Swiss franc rise to 3-week high versus dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - The euro hit a three-week high versus a broadly weaker dollar on Wednesday, boosted by higher stocks and expectations U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers may reiterate a dovish stance on the economy when their policy meeting finishes later in the day.

The common currency rose 0.2 percent to $1.3231, its highest level since April 4, triggering reported stop loss orders at $1.3230.

The dollar also fell to its lowest level in three weeks against the Swiss franc, slipping around 0.3 percent to 0.9082 francs on trading platform EBS.

