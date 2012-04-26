FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. dollar hits 7-mth low against Canadian dollar, sterling
April 26, 2012 / 6:41 AM / 5 years ago

U.S. dollar hits 7-mth low against Canadian dollar, sterling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell to a seven-month low against the Canadian dollar and sterling on Thursday, coming under broad pressure after the U.S. Federal Reserve did little to alter perceptions it will remain dovish on monetary policy.

The greenback fell to C$0.9818 against the Canadian dollar , its lowest level since mid-September, with traders reporting selling by an Asian central bank in early London trade.

Sterling hit a peak of $1.6192, up around 0.2 percent on the day. Traders cited a reported options barrier at $1.62.

