Dollar index falls to five-week low, euro firms
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
#Market News
July 26, 2013 / 8:17 AM / 4 years ago

Dollar index falls to five-week low, euro firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to a five-week low against a basket of currencies on Friday as caution that the U.S. Federal Reserve may deliver a downbeat message at next week’s policy meeting prompted traders to trim long positions.

Traders cited a Wall Street Journal report that the U.S. central bank may debate changing its forward guidance to emphasise the message it will keep rates low for a long time.

The dollar index fell 0.5 percent on the day to 81.579, its lowest since June 20.

The euro also rose to a five-week peak against the dollar of $1.32975.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
