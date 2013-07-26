Dollar index falls to five-week low, euro firms

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to a five-week low against a basket of currencies on Friday as caution that the U.S. Federal Reserve may deliver a downbeat message at next week’s policy meeting prompted traders to trim long positions.

Traders cited a Wall Street Journal report that the U.S. central bank may debate changing its forward guidance to emphasise the message it will keep rates low for a long time.

The dollar index fell 0.5 percent on the day to 81.579, its lowest since June 20.

The euro also rose to a five-week peak against the dollar of $1.32975.