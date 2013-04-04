FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar surges 2 percent vs yen on BOJ's aggressive easing
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2013 / 6:36 AM / in 4 years

Dollar surges 2 percent vs yen on BOJ's aggressive easing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 4 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed 2 percent against the yen on Thursday after the Bank of Japan announced sweeping monetary easing measures aimed at ending decades of grinding deflation.

The dollar last stood at 95.05 yen, up 2.1 percent from late U.S. levels on Wednesday. The dollar was at roughly around 92.90 yen just before the BOJ’s decision earlier in the day.

Among several steps announced Thursday, the BOJ adopted a new balance sheet target and pledged to double its government bond holdings in two years as it seeks to inject life into the world’s third-largest economy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.