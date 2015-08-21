FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar index extends losses, hits lowest since late June
August 21, 2015 / 3:18 AM / 2 years ago

Dollar index extends losses, hits lowest since late June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped to its lowest level in nearly eight weeks versus a basket of major currencies on Friday, dented by doubts over whether the Federal Reserve will be able to raise interest rates next month as once expected.

The dollar index fell to as low as 95.436 as of 0313 GMT, its lowest level since June 30 and last stood at 95.462. The doubts about the Fed starting its tightening cycle next month has grown in the past few weeks amid deepening worries over China’s economy. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

