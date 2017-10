LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to a two-month low against a basket of currencies in thin liquidity on Tuesday, weighed down by weaker-than-expected U.S. data the previous day that fuelled bets the Federal Reserve would maintain a dovish monetary policy stance.

The dollar index fell to 78.622, its lowest level since Feb. 29. Traders reported thin market liquidity as a result of a European public holiday.