Dollar index drops to 4-month low as euro firms

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell to a four-month low on Tuesday, weighed down by expectations of more easing by the Fed and after the euro gained as a German constitutional court confirmed it will deliver its ruling on the euro zone baiout fund on Wednesday.

The index fell to 80.139, its lowest level since May 11 and down 0.1 percent on the day.

The euro rose to a session high of $1.28145 on trading platform EBS after Germany’s Constitutional Court said it would not postpone its long-awaited ruling on the legality of the euro zone’s bailout fund, despite a last-minute legal challenge by a eurosceptic lawmaker.