September 7, 2012

Dollar index drops to 4-month low

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell to a four month low on Friday, weighed down by the euro’s gains after the European Central Bank took bold measures to lower borrowing costs for Spain and Italy.

Investors were also wary of buying the U.S. dollar ahead of non-farm payrolls number. A weak number could bolster near term expectations of more quantitative easing by the Federal Reserve.

The dollar index fell 0.2 percent to 80.869, its lowest level since mid-May. The euro was trading at $1.2687, up 0.5 percent on the day and near its highest level since late June.

