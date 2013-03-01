FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar index rises to 6-month high above 82.00
March 1, 2013 / 9:51 AM / 5 years ago

Dollar index rises to 6-month high above 82.00

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose to its highest in six months on Friday, buoyed by the greenback’s gains against the euro with the single currency hurt by poor economic data from Italy even as the U.S. economy continued to show signs of improvement.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency’s performance against a basket of currencies, rose to 82.101, its highest since Aug. 22 and up 0.12 percent on the day.

The euro turned negative on the day, to hit a session low of $1.30415 with the currency also hurt by growing expectations that the European Central Bank may have to lower rates in coming months if the economy falters and inflation pressures remain subdued.

The dollar also hit a 6-week high against the Swiss franc of 0.9380, up 0.2 percent on the day.

