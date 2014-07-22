FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar index rises to 6-week high
July 22, 2014 / 9:15 AM / 3 years ago

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose to a six-week high on Tuesday, buoyed by its gains against the euro as speculators bet on a robust inflation reading in the United States to contrast with the very low price growth in the euro zone.

Both headline and core consumer price index rates are seen steady at 2.1 percent and 2.0 percent respectively, with stronger data likely to push the euro below key support in the $1.3475/80 area, traders said.

The euro fell to $1.3481, its lowest since early February, when it touched a low of $1.34756. A dip below that would take the single currency to its lowest since November of last year.

The dollar index rose to 80.739, its highest since June 12, with the greenback also making steady gains against the Swiss franc (Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
