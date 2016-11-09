Dollar rises vs yen to highest since July 27

TOKYO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to its highest level against the yen since late July on Thursday in early Asian trade, buoyed by a rise in U.S. Treasury yields following Republican candidate Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election.

Prices fell on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes and 30-year bonds, pushing yields to their highest levels in 10 months on Wednesday.

The dollar was up 0.2 percent at 105.83 after rising as high as 105.895, the highest since July 27. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)