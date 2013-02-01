FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar rallies 1 percent versus yen, hits session peak
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 1, 2013 / 4:10 PM / in 5 years

Dollar rallies 1 percent versus yen, hits session peak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The dollar extended its rally against the yen to 1 percent in late morning trade on Friday as Treasury yields rebounded from lows on upbeat U.S. economic data.

The dollar rose as high as 92.64 yen on Reuters data, still a 2-1/2 year high. It was last at 92.55 yen, up 0.9 percent on the day.

Gains in dollar/yen accelerated after U.S. data showed the pace of growth in the manufacturing sector picked up in January to its highest level in nine months, while consumer sentiment unexpectedly improved in January.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.