Dollar pares losses vs yen after news on Japan's public fund

NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - The dollar pared losses against the Japanese yen on Monday after news that Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is urging a review of its public pension fund strategy.

Japan’s government is set to urge the country’s public pension funds - a pool of over $2 trillion - to increase their investment in equities and overseas assets as part of a growth strategy being readied by Abe, according to people with knowledge of the policy shift.

The dollar last traded at 99.48 yen, down 1.0 percent on the day, but above the session low of 98.86 yen. It had been trading at about 99.20 before the news.