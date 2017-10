NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - The dollar fell against the yen on Thursday after a gauge of future U.S. economic activity fell in March for the first time in seven months while growth in factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region unexpectedly declined.

The dollar fell 0.1 percent on the day to 97.94 yen, compared with 98.11 yen before the release of the data.