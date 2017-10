NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar on Tuesday extended gains versus the Japanese yen, hitting a global session high.

The dollar last traded at 101.92 yen, up 0.1 percent on the day after rising as high as 102 yen. That is not far from a 4-1/2-year high of 102.14 yen set on Monday, according to Reuters data.