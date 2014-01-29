FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Dollar weakens more versus yen as U.S. yields fall
#Market News
January 29, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 4 years ago

FOREX-Dollar weakens more versus yen as U.S. yields fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The dollar weakened further against the yen on Wednesday as lower U.S. bond yields reduced the relative appeal of U.S. investments versus their Japanese counterparts.

The greenback fell to a session low of 102.21 yen in early New York trading, down 0.7 percent from late on Tuesday. It still held above a seven-week low against the yen set on Monday due to jitters over financial woes in Argentina, Turkey and other emerging markets.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries fell to 2.722 percent, down about 3 basis points from Tuesday’s close.

