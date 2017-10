LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to a fresh seven-month low against the yen on Thursday on speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve could announce further monetary easing later in the session following its two-day policy meeting.

The dollar dropped 0.2 percent on the day to 77.64 yen, its lowest level since Feb. 14. Market players cited an option barrier at 77.50 yen.