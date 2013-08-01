FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro extends falls vs dollar as Draghi affirms easy policy
August 1, 2013 / 12:40 PM / 4 years ago

Euro extends falls vs dollar as Draghi affirms easy policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The euro hit session lows against the dollar on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said interest rates will remain low in the euro zone for an extended period of time.

Draghi, in a press briefing after the ECB left rates unchanged, also said the risks to growth in the region are tilted to the downside, warranting a loose monetary policy.

The euro dropped to the day’s low of $1.3196 after Draghi’s remarks and was last $1.3217, down 0.6 percent on the day.

