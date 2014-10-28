FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Dollar retreats after unexpected drop in U.S. durable goods
#Market News
October 28, 2014

FOREX-Dollar retreats after unexpected drop in U.S. durable goods

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Dollar retreated against the yen and euro early Tuesday after a surprise fall in U.S. durable goods orders in September, reviving worries about deceleration in domestic economic growth in the third quarter.

The U.S. Commerce Department said orders for big-ticket items such as airplanes and consumer electronics fell 1.3 percent last month, following a 18.3 percent plunge in August. Analysts had forecast a 0.5 percent rebound in the latest report.

The dollar turned lower against the yen, erasing its earlier gain. It last traded at 107.80 yen, down 0.02 percent on the day on the EBS trading system.

The euro climbed to a session high versus the greenback at $1.276, more than 0.4 percent from late Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

