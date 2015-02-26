FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FOREX-Dollar gains after rise in U.S. durable goods orders
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2015 / 2:11 PM / 3 years ago

FOREX-Dollar gains after rise in U.S. durable goods orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The dollar extended its gains against a basket of currencies early Thursday as stronger-than-expected data on U.S. durable goods orders in January signaled resilience in business activity despite worries of the recent surge in the dollar hurting exports.

An index on the greenback’s value against the euro, yen and four other currencies was last up 0.7 percent at 94.855 following back-to-back days of decline.

The Commerce Department said on Thursday orders on big-ticket items grew 2.8 percent, above the 1.7 percent increase projected by analysts polled by Reuters. They rebounded from a 3.7 percent drop in December. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.