Dollar extends gains vs yen after US durable goods data
November 27, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

Dollar extends gains vs yen after US durable goods data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The dollar extended gains against the Japanese yen and briefly pared gains against the euro on Tuesday after U.S. data showed new orders for domestic durable goods were not as weak as analysts had forecast.

The dollar last traded at 82.18 yen, up 0.2 percent on the day. The dollar rose as high as 82.24 after the data versus 82.12 before the release.

The euro last traded at $1.2948, down 0.2 percent on the day. The euro rose as high as $1.2960 after the data versus $1.2956 before the release, according to Reuters data.

