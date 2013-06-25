FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro falls vs dollar after US durable goods data
June 25, 2013 / 12:41 PM / 4 years ago

Euro falls vs dollar after US durable goods data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - The euro fell against the dollar while the dollar pared losses against the yen on Tuesday after a report showed orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rose more than expected in May and a gauge of planned business spending increased for a third straight month.

In morning trading in New York, the euro was last at $1.3093 compared with $1.3123 moments before the report, down 0.2 percent on the day. The dollar was last 0.1 percent lower against the yen at 97.68, from 97.42 before the report.

