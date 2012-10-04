FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EBS Sept daily FX volume drops 39 pct from year ago
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 4, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 5 years ago

EBS Sept daily FX volume drops 39 pct from year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Average daily foreign exchange spot volume traded on the EBS trading platform dropped 39 percent in September to $111.9 billion from year-ago levels, parent company ICAP said on Thursday.

September’s volume, however, was up 17 percent from August’s turnover of $95.5 billion, according to ICAP data. At its peak, EBS did more than $250 billion in daily volume in February 2008.

EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters in the FX dealing business, is the leading liquidity provider for the most widely traded currencies - the euro, yen and Swiss franc.

Thomson Reuters is strong in so-called Commonwealth currencies that include British sterling as well as Australian, Canadian and New Zealand dollars.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.