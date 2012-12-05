EBS Nov FX volume drops year over year, but climbs from October

NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Average daily foreign exchange spot volume traded on the EBS trading platform in November dropped 28 percent from year-ago levels to $103.8 billion, parent company ICAP said on Wednesday.

The average daily spot FX volume rose 12 percent month over month, the firm said.

At its peak, EBS did more than $250 billion in daily volume in February 2008.

EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters in the FX dealing business, is the leading liquidity provider for the most widely traded currencies - the euro, yen and Swiss franc.

Thomson Reuters is strong in so-called Commonwealth currencies that include the British pound as well as Australian, Canadian and New Zealand dollars.