EBS Jan FX spot volume rises 22 pct from year-ago levels
February 5, 2013 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

EBS Jan FX spot volume rises 22 pct from year-ago levels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Average daily foreign exchange spot volume traded on the EBS trading platform in January rose 22 percent from year-ago levels to $141.3 billion, parent company ICAP said on Tuesday.

The average daily spot FX volume also rose 54 percent month over month. In December, volume was $91.8 billion.

At its peak in February 2008, EBS did more than $250 billion in daily volume.

EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters in the FX dealing business, is the leading liquidity provider for the most widely traded currencies - the euro, yen and Swiss franc.

Thomson Reuters is strong in so-called Commonwealth currencies that include the British pound as well as Australian, Canadian and New Zealand dollars.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
