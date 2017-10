LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange trading platform EBS will start pricing the euro/Swiss franc currency pair in half pips rather than tenth pips from November 26, owner ICAP said in a statement on Tuesday.

The move by ICAP, the world’s largest currency broker, brings pricing in euro/Swiss in line with changes made earlier this year to other major currency pairs.

“This completes EBS’s transition away from decimalised pricing for all its major pairs,” the company said in a statement.