FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro/Swiss franc price quote at 0.0015 on EBS was "mistrade" - source
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 15, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

Euro/Swiss franc price quote at 0.0015 on EBS was "mistrade" - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - A price quoted on leading currency trading platform EBS at 0.0015 Swiss francs per euro was a “mistrade” that is being being resolved by the counterparties involved, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The Swiss franc soared by as much as 30 percent in value against the euro on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank abandoned its three-year old cap at 1.20 francs per euro.

In a chaotic few minutes after the SNB’s shock announcement as the franc broke past parity against the euro, one price quote on EBS was entered into the electronic trading system at 0.0015 francs.

EBS is one of the main venues for banks and other major players trading the dollar, euro, yen and Swiss franc.

Although the Swiss franc slipped back from its extreme highs, it was last trading at 1.0264 per euro, still up almost 15 percent on the day. (Reporting By Jemima Kelly; Editing By Mike Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.