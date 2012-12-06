Euro falls versus dollar, hits session low on ECB

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The euro fell against the dollar to hit a session low in early trade on Thursday after the European Central Bank lowered its growth and inflation forecast for 2013.

The bank also said risks to growth remain on the downside.

The euro fell as low as $1.3025 on Reuters data, and was last at $1.3032, down 0.3 percent on the day.

“The combination of the ECB’s cooler growth and inflation forecasts opened the door to a rate cut in the months ahead,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.