FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro falls versus dollar, hits session low on ECB
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2012 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

Euro falls versus dollar, hits session low on ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The euro fell against the dollar to hit a session low in early trade on Thursday after the European Central Bank lowered its growth and inflation forecast for 2013.

The bank also said risks to growth remain on the downside.

The euro fell as low as $1.3025 on Reuters data, and was last at $1.3032, down 0.3 percent on the day.

“The combination of the ECB’s cooler growth and inflation forecasts opened the door to a rate cut in the months ahead,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.