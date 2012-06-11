FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Euro pares most gains vs dollar to hit session low
#Market News
June 11, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

FOREX-Euro pares most gains vs dollar to hit session low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - The euro erased most gains made against the dollar to trade modestly higher on Monday as investors were wary of Spain’s bank bailout and as U.S. stocks turned lower.

The euro fell as low as $1.2522. It last traded at $1.2532, up 0.1 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

The euro had hit a near three-week high in the overnight session on news of Spain’s bank bailout, but investors remained concerned about the country’s debt problems and are wary of taking on risk ahead of next weekend’s Greek elections.

