Euro reaches $1.30 versus dollar, hits 4-month high
September 13, 2012 / 6:50 PM / 5 years ago

Euro reaches $1.30 versus dollar, hits 4-month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The euro extended gains against the dollar on Thursday, rising above $1.30 for the first time in four months as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke discussed the U.S. central bank’s decision to unleash another aggressive stimulus program to bolter the economy.

In a significant shift in monetary policy, the Fed said it would buy $40 billion of mortgage debt per month and will continue to purchase those and other assets until the weak employment picture shows marked improvement.

The euro hit a high of $1.3001, its highest since May 9. It last traded at $1.2994, up 0.7 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

