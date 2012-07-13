Euro hits 2-year low versus U.S. dollar

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - The euro extended losses versus the U.S. dollar on Friday, hitting a new two-year low as investors continued to shun the currency on an unresolved European debt crisis and concerns about slowing global growth.

The euro fell as low as $1.2160, its lowest since mid-2010 and last traded at $1.2172, down 0.2 percent.

A Moody’s downgrade of Italy added to an already bearish stance on the euro zone common currency. Moody’s warned it could further cut the new Baa2 rating, which stands just two notches above junk, if Italy’s access to debt markets dried up.

Near-term support for the euro is expected around $1.2149, the June 29, 2010 low, with another support level around $1.1875 a low struck on June 7, 2010, according to Reuters data.