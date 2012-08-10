FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro turns positive vs dollar, hits session highs
August 10, 2012

Euro turns positive vs dollar, hits session highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The euro turned positive against the U.S. dollar on Friday, hitting session highs in thin trading, as investors bought back the euro zone single currency after it failed to go firmly below the key $1.2240 stop level.

Investors tripped minor stops on the upside, particularly $1.2275-80, which accelerated the euro’s advance.

The euro rose as high as $1.2316, with the Australian dollar trimming losses as well to trade just 0.2 percent lower at US$1.0556. Sterling also bounced back, hitting the day’s top at $1.5697 and was last at $1.5684, up 0.3 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
