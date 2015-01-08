FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro drops below $1.18 to hit 9-year low
#Market News
January 8, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

Euro drops below $1.18 to hit 9-year low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The euro extended losses on Thursday to hit a 9-year low against the dollar, as investors ramped up bets the European Central Bank was getting closer to adopting a large scale quantitative easing programme to ward off deflation.

A slump in German industrial orders in November reinforced bearish views of the single currency.

The euro fell past reported option barriers at $1.18 to hit a low of $1.17915 on trading platform EBS. It was the single currency’s lowest level since late December 2005.

Data on Wednesday showed consumer prices in the euro zone fell in December from a year earlier, marking the first annual decline since 2009. That cemented expectations the ECB will probably announce a bond buying programme at its policy meeting on Jan. 22 (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

