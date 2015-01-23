FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro tumbles below $1.12, lowest since Sept. 2003
January 23, 2015

Euro tumbles below $1.12, lowest since Sept. 2003

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Euro fell below $1.12 on Friday as investors dumped the currency a day after the European Central Bank announced a plan to pump more than a trillion euros into the economy, and two days before a snap election in Greece.

The euro fell to a low of $1.1115, on track for its biggest daily percentage loss against dollar since Nov. 2011, and hitting its lowest level since Sept. 2003.

The euro also shed more than 2 percent against the yen to hit a 16-month low of 130.91 yen.

Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Jemima Kelly

